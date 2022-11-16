What’s The Core Difference Between A Dentist And An Orthodontist?

You’ve been thinking about getting braces for a while now, and you’re finally ready to take the plunge. The first thing that comes to mind is “dentist,” right? But what exactly is the difference between the best orthodontist Melbourne and a dentist?

And more importantly, how can you find the right one for your needs? In this article, we’ll explore these questions in depth so that when it comes time for your appointment, you’ll know exactly what to expect.

What’s A Dentist?

Most people know what a dentist is and what they do. Dentists, as the name suggests, are expertly trained for their role in treating dental issues and making sure your teeth look and feel great.

But did you know that there are multiple types of dentists? There are general dentists who specialize in general treatment for patients with either small or large amounts of dental issues; pediatric dentists who treat children (yours or other people’s); orthodontists who specialize in straightening crooked teeth and/or aligning bite problems; periodontists who specialize in diagnosing gum problems such as inflammation or infection that can lead to tooth loss.

Oral surgeons remove impacted wisdom teeth (and do other procedures); prosthodontists whose focus is cosmetic dentistry; endodontists whose focus is root canal therapy where decay has spread through the tooth structure before being treated by a general dentist.

What’s An Orthodontist?

An orthodontist is a dentist who specializes in straightening teeth. They are also known as dentists, so if you’ve ever seen the word “orthodontist” on your bill for an appointment with a dentist, that’s why.

Orthodontists can help you achieve a beautiful smile—they’re trained to straighten teeth and align bite problems that may be impacting your oral health. Orthodontists can also provide other services such as attention to preserving gum health or prevention of future dental issues due to misalignment of the jawbones.

Why Choose An Orthodontist?

Now that you know the difference between a dentist and an orthodontist, it’s time to decide which one to choose. If you’re looking for someone who can help straighten your teeth, then an orthodontist is definitely the best choice. An orthodontist specializes in correcting teeth and jaws, so they are more qualified than dentists when it comes to treating complex dental issues.

Because of their training, orthodontists can correct a variety of dental issues including crooked or crowded teeth as well as bite problems like overbites or underbites. Orthodontists also perform cosmetic dentistry like smile makeovers or veneers—a much-desired treatment among celebrities that beautifies smiles by covering up surface stains on teeth or filling small gaps between them.

How Do I Find The Right Orthodontist For Me?

So how do you find the best orthodontist in Melbourne for you? One of the best ways is to ask friends, family, and coworkers. If they’ve had a great experience with an orthodontist, they’ll be happy to share their recommendation with a smile on their face.

Another way is to check out reviews online—but keep in mind that not all review sites are created equal; some are better at filtering out spam than others. Luckily for us, there’s one website dedicated specifically to finding trustworthy dentist recommendations.

If neither of these options appeals to you, here’s another idea: ask your dentist for recommendations as well as your insurance company (if applicable).

Conclusion

Hopefully, this article helped clarify some questions you may have had about orthodontists. It can be confusing at first, but once you know the difference between the two, it’s easy to choose the right one for your needs.

Remember that both dentists and orthodontists are trained professionals who want what is best for their patients!