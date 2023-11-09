What are the Core Advantages of Having Lingual Braces?

Lingual braces, a type of treatment, provide a comfortable solution for individuals who want straighter teeth but don’t want traditional braces to be visible. These braces are placed on the surface of the teeth.

It comes with several advantages compared to other orthodontic options. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of braces and why they might be the perfect choice for those looking for a straighter smile that boosts their confidence.

What are Lingual Braces?

Sometimes called incognito braces, lingual braces Melbourne are a treatment that is attached to the inner surface (lingual side) of the teeth. This unique approach makes them almost invisible to others, allowing individuals to align their teeth without feeling self-conscious about wearing braces.

Listed below are the main advantages of Lingual Braces –

Straightening Teeth Discreetly

One remarkable advantage of braces is their placement. By attaching brackets and wires to the back of the teeth, they remain completely concealed from view. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who have concerns about how traditional braces may affect their appearance.

With braces, patients can confidently go about their lives – attending social events and interacting with others – knowing that their orthodontic treatment remains discreet and unnoticeable.

Enhanced Comfort and Reduced Irritation

Unlike traditional braces, which can cause discomfort and irritation due to the brackets and wires rubbing against the soft tissues of the mouth, lingual braces are designed with patient comfort in mind.

The custom-made brackets are smooth and less likely to cause irritation, allowing for a more pleasant orthodontic experience. Lingual braces Melbourne also eliminate the risk of experiencing cheek and lip abrasions, which can occur with traditional braces.

Effective Treatment for Various Orthodontic Issue

Lingual braces offer effective solutions for a wide range of orthodontic issues. Whether you have overcrowded teeth, gaps, overbites, underbites, or crossbites, lingual braces can help correct these malocclusions discreetly.

Their ability to address diverse dental concerns makes them a versatile and popular choice among orthodontic patients.

Maintaining Oral Hygiene with Ease

Brushing and flossing can be a challenge with traditional braces, as it can be difficult to reach plaque and food particles trapped around the brackets and wires. However, lingual braces do not pose this problem.

Since the brackets are affixed to the back of the teeth, oral hygiene routines can be maintained more easily. Patients can clean their teeth with regular brushing and flossing techniques, ensuring optimal oral health during the course of their orthodontic treatment.

Shorter Treatment Duration

Lingual braces often require a shorter treatment duration compared to other orthodontic options. Thanks to advancements in orthodontic technology and the specialized training required by orthodontists who offer lingual braces, treatment times are typically reduced.

This means that patients can achieve their desired results sooner, resulting in less time spent wearing braces.

Final Words

Lingual braces, with their discreet placement and numerous advantages, provide an appealing alternative to traditional braces.

With the option to straighten teeth without compromising aesthetics or enduring discomfort, lingual braces Melbourne offer a revolutionary solution in orthodontic treatment. Consult with an experienced orthodontist today to explore the possibilities of lingual braces.