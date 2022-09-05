Building and Construction
Facts About Screw Pile Installations You didn’t know
Screw piles are a great alternative to traditional foundations for your home or business. They’re easy to install and cost-effective, but there are some things you should know before choosing them over other types of foundations. Here are facts about screw pile installations that might surprise you!
- Screw Piles can be installed in any weather.
This is important to know because screw pile installation are done during all four seasons of the year. The majority of the time, it’s not a matter of whether or not it’s raining or snowing.
Rather, it’s about what type of ground conditions you might encounter. If there’s standing water on top of your site, for example, that can be an issue since a screw pile may spin when driven into soft soil (this could cause premature failure or even collapse). It also could lead to damage during installation and/or removal.
To avoid these issues, we recommend calling us once your project has been approved so that we can arrange for our team members who specialise in water management services to get things started right away!
They’ll arrive with their equipment fully stocked and ready to go so they can begin drilling before any major complications arise which will save both time and money throughout this process as well as prevent any damage from occurring later down road due having already taken place earlier on before anyone realised what happened thanks too being unprepared at times like these where getting ahead instead would’ve helped both parties involved instead…
- Screw Piles are environmentally friendly.
The world is a dirty place, and it can be hard to find ways to protect the environment. But thankfully, screw piles are made from recycled steel, enabling them to serve multiple purposes.
Not only do they help your construction project stay on schedule and on budget (which is good for everyone), but they also reduce waste and conserve natural resources.
They’re reusable too! If you need more space in your yard for another building or gazebo, simply rotate the screw piles 90 degrees so that they face in different directions. That way you can use them again when you build something else down the road.
It’s faster than traditional concrete foundations.
Screw piles can be installed in a day, and they’re quicker than other methods. They’re also cheaper than other methods, which means that you can get your project done faster with less hassle.
If you’re interested in screw pile installation, contact us today!
- They’re installed with a steel rotor so they don’t rust.
Screw piles are made of steel, a material that does not rust. This makes them ideal for use in marine environments where they will be exposed to saltwater and other elements from the sea.
A screw pile installation is started by drilling a hole in the soil with a rotary hammer or percussion drill.
Next, a steel rotor is inserted into this hole and rotated with another piece of equipment called an impact wrench until it becomes firmly embedded in the ground.
Once this happens, workers can then place concrete around the outside of it until there’s enough weight on top to secure it permanently into place.
Conclusion
We’re sure that you’ve learned a lot about screw pile installations. If you have any questions or would like more information on how we can help with your project, please don’t hesitate to contact an expert now.