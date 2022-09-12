3 Ways to AVOID Hiring a Shady Handyman

Anyone who’s ever tried to fix something around the house knows that it can be a hassle. Between the drips from the leaky faucet, the sticky drawer handles, and the clogged sink – there’s just never enough time to get it all done.

That’s why it’s so important to stay safe when it comes to hiring handymen Parkdale or contractor.

Here are 3 simple ways to ensure that you’re getting the best possible service: use a vetted contractor, do a background check, and ask around.

Use a vetted contractor

It’s never fun to deal with a shady contractor, but it’s even more unpleasant when things go wrong. That’s why it’s important to use a vetted contractor before hiring them.

Make sure to look for a contractor with positive reviews and check their license and insurance information. Additionally, make sure you never pay by cash – always use a credit card or PayPal, so there’s an audit trail in case of any problems.

Be sure to ask the handymen Parkdale about references, so you can be confident they’re qualified to do the job right. Finally, always be sure to lock the door when the contractor is working in your home – you never know who might be lurking around.

Do a background check – Request copies of previous citations, licenses, etc.

Hiring a professional handyman can be a great way to save time and money. However, it’s important to do your research first. Here are three ways to avoid hiring a shady handyman:

1) Discuss any necessary repairs or modifications with the handyman in advance, so there are no surprises later on.

2) Insist on seeing proof of insurance before allowing him into your home – this will help cover any potential accidents.

3) Do a background check on the handyman you’re considering hiring – request copies of previous citations, licenses, and anything else that might be relevant. By doing this, you can be sure that you’re hiring someone who is reputable and experienced in the field.

Ask around

Hiring a handyman can be a great way to save time and money, but it’s important to do your research first. Use online resources like Angie’s List to find handymen Parkdale in your area who have a good reputation.

If there are any problems, don’t hesitate to speak up. A shady handyman won’t be happy if he or she is caught red-handed! Make sure to inspect the work before it’s done and make sure that all parts of the job are completed correctly.

In the end, having a handyman on board can save you time and hassle. Just be sure to have a plan for any eventualities, and you’re good to go!

Conclusion

Hiring a handyman can be a great way to save money on repairs or renovations, but it’s important to do your research first.

By using a vetted contractor and doing a background check, you can avoid getting scammed. Additionally, asking around for recommendations can help you find the best handyman for the job. Make sure to thank your friends and family for their input during the screening process.

By doing these simple things, you’ll be well on your way to avoiding any shady dealings. Thanks for reading!