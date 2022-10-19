Why Ndis Occupational Therapy Helps With Mental Health?

Many people suffer from mental health issues. These disorders can significantly impact one’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the survey, around 26 percent of adults experiences a mental illness in any given year, and only 50 percent of those individuals receive treatment for their condition.

For many people living with depression or other psychiatric conditions, there are few options available outside of prescription medication. Occupational therapy (OT) has been shown to be effective.

Depression

Depression is a mental health disorder that causes feelings of sadness and/or loss, loss of interest in activities, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, changes in appetite and sleep patterns, fatigue and thoughts of death or suicide.

Depression is common – it affects about 1 in 4 people at some point in their lives. Men are less likely to seek help for depression than women.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. It’s also known as manic depression. People with bipolar disorder experience periods of depression that alternate with periods of abnormally elevated moods called mania or hypomania.

These episodes usually last for a few days to weeks, but they can vary in length and severity. The symptoms of bipolar disorder include:

Mood swings

Exhausting highs (mania) or lows (depression)

Racing thoughts and ideas

Distractibility

Developmental disorders including autism

Occupational therapy is important for a number of reasons. For instance, it can help children and adults with developmental disorders including autism, mental health disorders such as depression, learning disabilities and neurological disorders or impairments.

Occupational therapy involves working with clients to understand their abilities in order to create strategies that will improve their performance of tasks at home or work. A therapist may suggest modifications to the way you live your life that can help you maintain your independence.

These include things like working on techniques for dressing yourself or brushing your teeth; planning activities so that they are more manageable; making changes in your environment (for example adding grab rails around bath tubs); improving communication skills between yourself and others; developing ways to cope with stressors; increasing mobility within the home environment (for example getting up from sitting position safely).

Conclusion

In conclusion, mental health disorders are a serious issue. They can be debilitating and life-threatening, but they can also be overcome with the right treatment plan. Whether it’s through medication or therapy sessions, there are many different options available today that can help people manage their symptoms and lead happier lives.