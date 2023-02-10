Why Blocked Drains are Making You Sick and How to Solve the Problem?

Clogged drains can be a major source of health hazards in your home. Not only do they cause unpleasant odours, but they can also lead to mould growth, pest infestations, and water damage. Moreover, when left untreated for too long, blocked drains can even make you and your family members ill. If you’re concerned about the health risks associated with clogged drains in your home, here are five ways that blocked drains can make you sick—and why it’s best to hire a professional Blocked Drain Clearing St Kilda service to handle them.

Contaminated Air

When blocked drains aren't cleared promptly, the stagnant water in them will start to create an unpleasant odour as bacteria begin breaking down organic matter. This odour can spread throughout your home via the air conditioning system or ventilation ducts if the plumbing is connected to it. The result? A contaminated indoor air supply that not only stinks but could potentially expose you and your family members to harmful airborne particles such as mould spores and germs that could lead to respiratory illnesses like asthma or allergies.

Mould Growth

Blockages often prevent water from draining properly which means it won’t have anywhere else to go but up and out onto your floors or walls. This excess moisture creates an ideal environment for mould growth which is not only unsightly but also a major health hazard due to its potential to cause respiratory problems such as coughing, sneezing, wheezing, headaches and more serious conditions like chronic sinus infections or bronchitis.

Pest Infestation

Blocked drains are also a common source of pest infestation because many pests—such as cockroaches—are attracted by stagnant water and organic matter found in clogged pipes. These pests may then find their way into other parts of your home where they can spread diseases that can make you sick such as salmonella and dysentery.

Water Damage

Blockages can also lead to water damage in various parts of your home including floors, walls, ceilings, carpets etc., due to flooding caused by backed-up wastewater that has nowhere else to go but out through openings around pipes or through cracks in the floorboards/walls/ceilings if a pipe bursts or leaks due to pressure caused by blockage build-up inside it.

This kind of damage not only causes structural issues with your house but may also contain hazardous substances like asbestos which when disturbed can be inhaled leading to serious health issues such as lung cancer or mesothelioma later on in life if not dealt with appropriately right away by experts who know how safe handling of such materials should be done properly for maximum safety for all involved at all times during job execution process!

Sewer Backup

If left unchecked for too long blockages could eventually lead sewer lines back up into homes causing contamination from human waste making its way into living spaces which obviously has potential for major health implications if exposed directly (or indirectly) through contact with surfaces covered by sewage material! Such exposure could lead gastrointestinal illnesses like diarrhea & vomiting along with skin infections due transmission of bacteria & viruses present within contaminated materials entering contact with unprotected skin surfaces!

Conclusion:

All these factors indicate why it is important for homeowners everywhere to have their plumbing systems checked regularly for any signs of blockage build-up before any real damage is done both aesthetically (and) physically; as well as taking necessary precautionary steps towards preventing any untoward medical condition(s) from arising due prolonged contact/exposure towards hazardous substances coming from blocked drain issues!