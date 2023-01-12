There are times when we utilize plumbers to fix our toilets. Toilets get jammed over time due to unnecessary dirt and grime present in the outlet and do not let the water flow out of the toilets. Certainly, plumbers can help a great deal in getting us out of these tricky situations. Without the help of an expert plumber, it can be a difficult task to get things done properly and without any hitch. A few of the probable methods to fix a clogged toilet utilizing a plumber in Dundas are described below.

Distinct methods to fix a clogged toilet with the help of a plumber in Dundas

Individuals can appoint expert professionals in the field of plumbing to help us in fixing a clogged toilet in our bathrooms. A few of the essential methods for fixing the clogged toilet are described below for the readers to look at.

Pour some hot water down the toilet

Individuals can appoint a plumber in Dundas to get help in fixing a clogged toilet at their homes. Expert plumbers can help clean the clog without the aid of plungers. Some may easily remove the clog present inside the toilet by pouring some hot water down the toilet. Individuals do not overheat the water before pouring it. This is because boiling hot water can cause cracks in the porcelain toilet and damage the entire product. A plumber in Dundas can use moderately hot water and pour them into the toilets for proper dislodging of the clogged grime. The hot water with the help of the heat helps in creating pressure to get the clogged items out of the toilets.

Pouring down dishwashing detergent

Another vital process to clear the clogs is to pour down dishwashing detergent with the help of an expert plumber in Dundas. This dishwashing detergent can help in removing the clogs from the toilets and provide a clear passage for the water to move out. Plumbers can help by putting dishwashing detergent into the toilets and letting it soak for around 20 minutes. After proper soaking, we can flush our toilets to check the amount of clearance of the clogs. This process can be repeated alongside pouring hot water down the toilet flush if the clog doesn’t get cleared over time.

Mix baking soda with vinegar to clear the clogs

A plumber in Dundas can evidently help in clearing out the clogs from a toilet without the extensive use of a plunger. One of the most profound methods of clearing clogs is mixing vinegar with baking soda. As individuals, we are quite familiar with the process of creating a volcano in our science projects at school. The same project can be applied to clearing clogs down the toilet. Adding a mixture of baking soda and vinegar can help in getting the clog dislodged from the toilet quite easily. The mixture creates pressure with the water and allows the clogs to get gushed out of the outlets.

Utilize the toilet brush for cleaning

Individuals can take the help of a plumber in Dundas to clear their toilets of clogs. An easy method to get the clogs dislodged is to use the toilet brushes available for cleaning toilets. The toilet brushes are made in a way that can be inserted into the toilets and help in unclogging the debris present inside the toilets. Normal sticks or components can be difficult to protrude into the toilets and can cause damage on the surface as well. Utilizing a proper toilet brush can help in reaching the clogged area with ease and get them cleaned without any stress.

Flush the toilet using a 2-liter soda bottle

Another important method of cleaning the toilets and unclogging the debris while appointing an expert plumber in Dundas is to utilize a 2-liter soda bottle. For this, the plumber needs to use a pair of gloves since they have to insert their hands into the sewage water. Firstly, the 2-liter soda bottle needs to be completely filled with hot water from a bowl or tub. With the help of an expert, this soda bottle is inserted into the mouth of the toilet and lets the hot water seep into the sewage tanks. This hot water can help in dislodging the excess debris that is clogging the mouth of the sewer outlets.

Parting words

These are a few important methods in clearing the clogged toilet outlet by appointing an expert plumber in Dundas. Many individuals prefer to clean their toilets without asking for professional help and end up damaging their porcelain thrones over the reason. Individuals can get in touch with these expert plumbing services near their area over the internet or check the advertisements in the local newspapers. It is indeed essential to get a proper consultation regarding leaked pipes or improper flow of water in the toilets before utilizing different methods for unclogging the system.