What Factors Can Affect the Price of Your Timber Decking?

Timber Decking Perth is more common than it has ever been, with many people choosing this material over concrete or aluminum when they want their deck to stand out. It can be hard to know what factors affect timber decking prices, though, which might be preventing you from purchasing your own deck just yet.

If you’re wondering how much timber decking might cost in your area, don’t worry – we’ve got the answers you need right here!

Here are four factors that can affect the price of your timber decking project.

The bigger your deck, the more it costs .

Larger Decking Perth will require more materials and labor, which will contribute to their overall cost. This is something that you need to keep in mind when figuring out what kind of budget you’re working with, as a larger deck can quickly get quite expensive if you don’t have the money upfront.

In addition, material costs also go up depending on where you are. The lumber market can vary significantly based on geographic location and demand, so your wood might cost more than what someone else pays in another part of the country or even down the street.

It’s something that needs to be taken into consideration when deciding what materials to buy for your timber decking project.

The grade and species of timber used .

The first thing to think about is whether or not you’re looking for a new deck that will last for a very long time or are just looking for a quick fix. If it’s the former, then try to find timber with a low proportion of sapwood – preferably around 20% or less.

Redwood and cedar fall into this category because they have one layer (or less) of sapwood on top of another dense, solid core. In general, more sapwood = more durable.

The amount of timber needed .

In your timber deck design, you will have to decide how many planks of wood you need for your deck. So it’s important to know how much timber you will need before calculating how much your timber decking might cost.

Lumberyards usually carry a limited amount of stock, so if there’s a specific type or grade of wood that you’re interested in getting, be sure to order enough from the beginning. The most common size for timbers is 5-6 inches by 16-18 inches, but larger sizes can be purchased for areas where larger spans are needed.

How complex is your design?

Decking Perth designs come in many shapes and sizes, which means you will have a lot to consider before making a purchase. The design complexity could play a major role in your timber deck pricing.

More intricate and complicated designs take more time and effort to install, but they are worth it if they suit your needs. So if you’re looking for something beautiful that will make an impact on your property’s appearance, keep this in mind as you shop around.