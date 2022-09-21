Shower Repairs In Melbourne – 5 Tips For Quickly And Easily Repairing Your Shower

If you have a broken shower, you know the drill. Water starts to leak out, the tile starts to crack, and mildew and mould start to form. Not only is it awful-looking, but it can also lead to some serious health problems if not repaired quickly. Therefore, shower repairs in Melbourne should be considered ASAP.

The good news is that repairing your shower is not as difficult or expensive as you might think. In fact, with a little effort and the right supplies, you can easily fix your shower yourself.

To assist you, we’ve put together a list of 8 tips for quickly and easily repair your shower. From fixing cracks in the tile to sealing the grout, we’ve got you covered. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get started!

1)Fix Cracks in the Tile:

If you observe any cracks in the tile, it’s important to fix them as soon as possible. Otherwise, water will make its way through the cracks and cause even more damage.

To fix cracked tiles, you’ll need a putty knife and some tile adhesive or caulk. First, clean out the cracks with the putty knife to remove any dirt or debris. Next, apply the adhesive or caulk to the cracks and use the putty knife to smooth it out. Finally, allow the adhesive or caulk to dry completely before using the shower again.

2)Seal the Grout:

Another way to prevent water from entering your shower is by sealing the grout. This is particularly important if your shower has exposed grout lines (i.e., between tiles). Over time, grout can become cracked and worn, which allows water to seep through and cause damage.

To seal the grout, you’ll need a tube of grout sealer and a sponge. First, apply the grout sealer to the grout lines and then use the sponge to spread it evenly. Next, allow the sealer to dry completely before using the shower again.

3)Clean the Drain:

If your shower drain is clogged, it can cause water to back up and overflow, which can lead to intense water damage. In order to prevent this from happening, it’s important to keep the drain clean and clear of any debris.

One way to clean a clogged drain is to use a plunger. First, make sure there is enough water in the tub or shower so that the plunger can create suction. Next, place the plunger over the drain and push and pull it up and down vigorously for several minutes. You may need to do this multiple times to loosen and remove all of the debris from the drain.

4)Replace Broken Tiles:

If a tile is cracked or broken, it should be replaced as soon as possible to prevent further damage. Replacing a tile is relatively easy to do and only requires a few tools.

First, use a chisel and hammer to remove the old tile. Next, clean the area around the broken tile and apply mortar to the back of the new tile. Finally, place the new tile into the empty space and press it firmly into place. Allow the mortar to dry and settle down properly. Once it gets dried and set, you can use your shower.

5)Caulk the Shower

If the caulk around your shower is cracked or peeling, it needs to be replaced. Applying new caulk will help keep water from seeping behind the tiles and causing water damage.

To replace the caulk, first, use a utility knife or putty knife to remove the old caulk. Next, clean the area thoroughly and allow it to dry completely. Finally, apply new caulk around the perimeter of the shower. Smooth it out with your finger and allow it to dry completely before starting to use the shower again.

Taking these steps for shower repairs in Melbourne will help you keep your shower in good condition for many years to come.