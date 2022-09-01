Mistakes To Avoid During Lawn Installation

If you’re planning for a lawn installation Adelaide project in the upcoming days, there are a few mistakes you can avoid to make sure it’s healthy and looks great.

If you’re building a new house, one of the first things you should do is instal some new sod. It looks great and can save you time by eliminating the need for mowing. But if it’s done incorrectly, your lawn will be unhealthy and unattractive.

Here are my top four:

Not preparing the soil

Be sure to prepare your soil. This may sound like an obvious step, but it cannot be emphasized enough. The right preparation will help ensure that your lawn is healthy and green for years to come. It should be loose, not compacted; free of debris and weeds; and properly fertilized.

Don’t leave gaps between the grass seedlings when you’re planting them in your new lawn; this will cause them to dry out very quickly, which can lead to disease or death in some cases!

Not getting rid of weeds and other debris

One of the most common mistakes you can make when installing a new lawn is to not get rid of the weeds and debris in your yard first. Weed seeds, which are present in all soils, will germinate once planted with grass seed.

These weeds will compete with the new lawn for nutrients and water as well as spread disease to it.

If you don’t take care of this first, it can be very difficult to get rid of them after the fact. This is especially true if your yard has been neglected for a while; weeds will have had plenty of time to establish themselves in your soil.

Improper fertilizations

Don’t over-fertilize. Too much fertilizer can cause a lawn to develop brown spots and leave your grass vulnerable to disease.

Don’t fertilize too soon after laying new sod or filling in holes from a tree stump removal, as this will slow the process of root development.

Don’t fertilize if the ground is wet, as it can cause nitrogen to leach into groundwater or run off into nearby bodies of water, which may harm aquatic life in those areas.

Avoid applying fertilizer when you are installing new sod for the same reason as above—the roots need time to develop before being exposed to chemicals like fertilizer that could prevent them from growing properly.”

Conclusion

If you’re looking for lawn installation Adelaide service, it’s important that you take the time to do it right. A poorly installed lawn will look not only bad but also be difficult to maintain.

To avoid these mistakes, we recommend hiring an experienced landscaper who can help guide you through the process and ensure your new yard looks great!