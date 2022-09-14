Improve Your Job Application by Researching – 4 Useful Job Application Tips

In an ideal world, people searching for a job would see a job vacancy listed, would pick up the phone to get the details, and would begin working there at their earliest convenience. Sadly, we don’t live in an ideal world and unfortunately applying for a job is nowhere near as straightforward.

A job application is the first step in an employment process. Your application essentially sells yourself to your prospective employer, it shows your interest, it showcases your experience and your credentials for the role, and hopefully, it is the deciding factor when it comes to them offering you a role with the company.

The above is all well and good, but not everybody is cut out for job applications. The last thing we want is for you to miss out on a job that you would be perfect for, just because paperwork isn’t your strongpoint. To make life easier, here are 4 useful job application tips.

Research

One of the best ways of making your application stand out is by conducting research beforehand.

Look into the company you’re applying for and try to find out as much info about them as possible. Find out what they do, who they serve, where they operate, their sales figures, and anything else you can think of which is relevant to the company.

The more info you know about the company you’re applying with, the better your chances will be of impressing the interviewers and owners.

Make sure you use a professional email address

Yes, most of us are guilty of having embarrassing email addresses from when we were younger, and while this shouldn’t be a big issue, you are more likely to impress a business if you have a professional email address.

Rather than using the awkward and embarrassing email address you’ve been using since school because you were too easy to set up a new one, take the time to create a new one, making sure it sounds professional and is easy to read and understand.

Follow the instructions carefully

When filling out a job application, make sure you take your time and follow the instructions carefully.

If a field calls for a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ make sure you write one or the other, don’t include unnecessary filler. No matter what the question may be, take the time to carefully read them and their instructions, and answer accordingly.

If you fail to read the instructions carefully, not only will your application be weak, this also reflects poorly on you. If you can’t even follow basic instructions when applying for a job, how can a job expect you to follow instructions when you’re working for them?

Hire professional resume writers

Finally, if paperwork isn’t your strongpoint, why not hire professional CV and resume writing services to complete your application for you.

It might be that you’re required to write about yourself, your credentials, your qualifications, your experience, and why you feel you’d be the perfect candidate for the job. If you’re not the best when it comes to paperwork, or words in general, hiring a resume writer means you can sell yourself to the company you’re applying for, in a professional manner.

Some jobs for example, may require a CV or cover letter. CV and resume writers can help you tailor a cover letter or CV for the job you’re applying for, thereby increasing your chances of being hired.