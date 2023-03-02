How To Select The Most Suitable Function Venue?

You’ve got a great idea for your next event and you’re ready to host it. But before you do, you need to select the most suitable Function Venues in Hawthorn for your needs. Here are some factors to consider:

Venue Size

Before you begin your search, consider the number of people you are expecting to attend the event. This is important because it will help determine which venues would be available for your function and will also give you an idea of what kind of space is needed for your venue.

For small functions (less than 100 guests), look for a location with a capacity of less than 80 people. These types of venues can include hotels or restaurants that have private rooms available for hire, such as banquet halls or function rooms.

For medium-sized functions (up to 200 guests), look for locations with capacities between 80 – 150 people per room/area within the venue itself, as well as a separate bar area if needed (for example: hotel ballrooms).

For large events where there may be over 200 attendees, consider hiring two separate spaces so they don’t clash with each other–one place should be used exclusively as an eating area while another could serve drinks only during breaks between sessions or meals (this would also allow guests who want something else besides food at their table).

Outside Access

Outside access is a must-have for any function venue, and it is important to consider how many people will be coming in and out of the building at different times during your event.

If you are planning a large event, it is likely that there will be many people in attendance who need access to your function space at various times throughout the evening. For example, if you are having cocktails before dinner or dancing after dinner, each group of guests may enter through different doors into different areas of the building. This means that there must be enough room between each entrance/exit point so that guests do not bump into one another as they move around inside (and outside) your venue!

Catering and Bar

Most functions will have a catering and bar option. The following should be considered:

Catering and bar options should be clearly advertised. You may need to ask the venue if they offer this service or not, but you should be able to find out easily enough without having to dig through multiple pages of information online or call them up repeatedly.

Catering and bar options should be available at a reasonable price. If you’re looking for something affordable, look for venues that offer cheaper prices compared to others in your area because they might also provide other services at no extra charge (e.g., venue hire).

Catering and bar options should be of high quality so that attendees can enjoy their food without worrying about whether there will be any complaints from those who attended because their meals were unsatisfactory due to poor preparation techniques used by kitchen staff members working during events held there regularly throughout each year when people come back again later down the line after hearing about how great everything was last time around–and thus want nothing less than perfection when booking their next function!

Lighting and Sound

When it comes to lighting and sound, you want to make sure your function venue is equipped with the right equipment. Lighting should be bright enough so guests can see each other across the room but not so bright that they have trouble reading their menus or talking over dinner. Sound levels should be loud enough for people at different tables to hear clearly without being distracting or annoying–loud music tends to drown out conversation among guests!

Conclusion

The most important thing to remember when selecting a Function Venues Hawthorn is that it should be suitable for the event you’re planning. Think about who will be attending, what kind of food and drinks they’ll want, and how much space they’ll need. You don’t want your guests sitting on top of each other or craning their necks just so they can hear what’s happening on stage!