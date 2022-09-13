Sport
3 Tips to Help You Achieve Your Best Score in Golf
Choosing the best golf club Geelong wide can make all the difference in your game, and finding one that’s right for you can be difficult if you don’t know what to look for. With three tips to help you achieve your best score in golf, you’ll be well on your way to hitting par consistently and feeling like you belong at the country club.
These tips will help you build muscle memory and become more consistent, so you always have a chance at birdie or eagle!
Plus, this advice will work regardless of which club you choose.
Top 3 Tips to Achieve Your Best Score in Golf
1) Know your limits
Recognize that there are different levels of golfers: beginners, intermediate, and advanced.
Decide which level you feel you’re currently at, and make sure you buy the right type of golf club Geelong for that level. Golf clubs vary in length and weight, so find a club that will be appropriate for your skill level.
Consider the brand, too, since they make different types of clubs that are best suited for each level. Don’t make the mistake of thinking the more expensive or newest golf club is automatically going to be your best option either–what’s best for one person may not necessarily be best for another person.
When it comes down to it, it’s about using what will work for your height and your own specific goals as a golfer.
2) Keep your head still
Do not take practice swings with the club that is set up for the shot, as this could disturb your balance. Keep your head still and think about what you are going to do next with your swing.
Commit 100% of your weight shift onto the foot nearest the ball before stepping through. Swing smoothly back and then across and through with a full arm extension, making sure to follow through towards where you will want the ball to go. Be patient during the downswing and on shots requiring extra length
3) Get comfortable with failure
Every golfer needs to realize that hitting a perfect shot is actually a rarity. So, it’s important not only to understand your game and its weaknesses but also to learn how to manage the game mentally.
The sooner you accept that even an expert player will miss shots on occasion, the better you will be at rolling with those misses when they happen. In fact, this attitude might actually help you succeed at times because it removes pressure from your golf swing.
Finally, remember that just because one shot didn’t go well doesn’t mean you can’t make up for it with your next one.
Practice makes perfect
In golf, as with many other sports, repetition is key. The more you practice at golf club Geelong, the better you’ll be. Players typically start on short-putting greens that allow them to get a feel for the size of the hole and how far it will take them to get there from where they’re standing.
As players progress in their skillset and expertise levels, so do the course length and difficulty. Expert players are often playing courses that are 18 holes with extremely challenging holes that challenge their skill level so much more than lower-level courses.
So if you’re new to golf or not quite there yet, start small!