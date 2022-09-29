Automotive
Rear End Smash Repairs: Everything You Need to Know
Smash Repairs Laverton is one of the most stressful things that can happen to you and your car. It’s not only expensive but also time consuming and inconvenient.
This article will help you to understand what happens during a smash repair, who should do it, how long it will take, what to expect and how much it will cost so that you can manage your expectations and stay calm throughout the process!
Contact Your Insurer
Contact your insurer as soon as possible. If you don’t have insurance, then contact a smash repair centre directly to get an estimate and arrange to have your car towed there.
Insurance companies will not pay for repairs if they are not notified within 24 hours of the accident – even if you don’t think it’s worth making a claim on your insurance policy, always notify them just in case!
Pick a Repairer
When it comes to choosing a repairer, you should keep a few things in mind. The most important thing is to find someone close by.
If you are driving more than an hour away for your repairs, then there’s no way that your car can be repaired as quickly or cheaply as it could if you had used an auto body shop closer to home.
It also means that in case of any issues with their workmanship, it will be easier for you to deal with them directly rather than having to travel back and forth again.
Secondly, make sure you choose a repairer who offers the kind of service that fits best with what’s important for you: whether that’s cheap rates or excellent quality workmanship; being friendly or fair prices; fast turnaround times or convenient hours; reliable transport arrangements or competitive prices… whatever works best for your situation!
Your Vehicle Will be Inspected
In the event of a collision, your vehicle will be inspected by the repairer. The repairer will discuss the damage with you and give you an estimate for repair. You’ll also be told how long it will take to complete repairs on your vehicle.
Smash Repair Time!
- How long will it take to repair my car?
Depending on the severity of your damage, we can usually estimate how long a smash repair will take. The average time for a complete smash reparation is about two and a half days..
- When will I get my car back?
We aim for an average turnaround time of two and a half days, but this does depend on each individual job and we may not always be able to meet this time-frame if parts are delayed or other factors come into play (such as bad weather).
If there is any reason why we won’t be able to meet this timeframe, we’ll let you know straight away so that nobody gets caught out by delays in getting their vehicle fixed after an accident or incident involving another motorist’s negligence.
In some cases where the damage isn’t too serious or there are no delays with getting spare parts in stock at our suppliers’ depots then Smash Repairs Laverton may be completed sooner than expected which means that customers might get their vehicles back earlier than initially thought!
With the right Panel Beater Footscray and insurance company, you can get your car back on track in no time!