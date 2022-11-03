Why You Should Have A Dealership Service Your Kia?

If you own a Kia, it’s important that you have your kia service Melbourne serviced by trained technicians who use genuine Kia parts. That’s because only genuine Kia parts are designed and tested to meet Kia specifications.

Using non-genuine aftermarket parts may void the warranty on your vehicle, which is why we only use genuine parts here at our service centre.

Trained and Certified Technicians

When it comes to Kia service Melbourne, there’s no question that dealership service is the way to go. Dealership technicians are trained and certified by Kia. They have access to all of the latest technology, so they can tackle even the most challenging issues with ease.

And when you’re dealing with a certified dealer technician, you know that he or she has been through rigorous training in order to be able to offer the highest level of service on your vehicle.

Genuine Kia Parts

Kia parts are designed to meet the exact specifications of your vehicle. Every Kia part is made from the same high-quality materials and manufactured to the same exacting standards as those used in our production facilities.

That means you can be sure that every part is just right for the job, engineered to fit perfectly, and last longer than aftermarket brands.

Kia parts are also designed with ease of installation in mind. Our world-class design teams have carefully considered how each part will be installed on your vehicle, so they’re easier to install than other brands’ products—even if you’re installing them yourself!

Expertise with the Latest Technology

When you schedule an appointment with Kia service Melbourne center, you can rest assured that your vehicle is in good hands. The Kia service technicians have been trained to use the latest technology and specialized tools and equipment.

If a problem arises when working on your vehicle, they will use the specialized software required to diagnose issues with your Kia model.

Why should you have a dealership service your Kia? Because only a certified technician has access to this equipment and training!

Competitive Pricing

Competitive Pricing: Dealerships are able to offer competitive pricing because they purchase their parts in bulk. This allows them to achieve lower costs, which they pass on to you.

Kia Parts Genuine: When purchasing genuine Kia parts and accessories, your dealership service will be able to guarantee the quality of their workmanship. If a part fails or malfunctions within the warranty period, it will be replaced at no cost by your dealership service department without question.

Expertise with the Latest Technology: Dealers are constantly providing training for their technicians on new technology that may be introduced into newer vehicles, such as satellite navigation systems or remote diagnostics capabilities (for example).

Conclusion

In the end, it comes back to our commitment to providing you with the best possible service at the most reasonable price. It’s what has kept us in business for so long, and we hope that Kia owners will continue to rely on us for years to come!