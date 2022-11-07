Why Vacuuming is not a Replacement for Carpet Cleaning

Do you think vacuuming can substitute for regular carpet cleaning? Think again! Vacuuming alone does not account for healthy indoor air quality or the prevention of allergens from spreading. In fact, vacuuming can actually lead to the spread of allergens and other pollutants in your home. To keep your indoor environment healthy and free of pollutants, you need to get regular carpet Carpet cleaning Viewbank done by a professional. Not only will this help you reduce allergies, but it will also prolong the lifespan of your carpets.

So don’t be fooled by appearances – vacuuming is not a replacement for regular carpet cleaning.

Healthy Indoor Air Quality

Cleaning your home with harmful chemicals can have serious consequences for your health. That’s why it’s important to replace Carpet cleaning Viewbank with vacuuming as your go-to method for cleanup. While vacuuming is great for cleaning floors and furniture, it’s not a replacement for professional carpet cleaning.

In fact, the best way to improve the air quality in your home is to do multiple tasks throughout the week – like vacuuming and mopping! And to make sure you’re not exposing yourself to harmful chemicals, always check the expiration date on vacuum cleaner bags and filters.

Prolong Carpet Lifespan

It might seem like a simple task – vacuum your carpets – but this is not the case. Vacuuming does not remove dirt, dust, and other debris like a regular cleaning would. In fact, it can even leave the carpets unclean and vulnerable to future damage. Not only will vacuuming damage your carpets over time, but it can also leave behind allergens that promote asthma problems.

Professional cleaning is the best way to get rid of all the dirt, dust, and allergens on your carpets – without any damaging side effects! So, next time you’re tempted to vacuum your carpets, think again. It might be easy, but it’s not the right thing to do.

Reduce Allergens

Carpet and upholstery cleaning should be done every 3 to 6 months to reduce allergens. Vacuuming does not remove all allergens, so you’ll need to clean the area again using a cleaner specifically designed for carpets and fabrics.

In addition to carpet and fabric cleaners, there are also floor care products available that can be used on hardwood, tile, laminate, or synthetic floors. If you’re struggling with allergies, it’s important to reduce airborne allergens by vacuuming regularly and using a cleaner specific to your home’s surfaces.

Allergies can develop over time if you don’t take measures to reduce airborne allergens. So don’t wait; get your home cleaned up today!

Conclusion

Vacuuming is a great way to clean your home, but it is not a substitute for professional carpet cleaning. Not only is vacuuming not as effective as professional carpet cleaning, but it can also cause unhealthy indoor air quality and damage your carpets.

By choosing professional Carpet cleaning Viewbank services, you can avoid all of these problems and prolong your carpets’ lifespan!