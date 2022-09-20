Which Format Is Right for Your Next Blog Post?

Have you ever wondered what the best format for a blog post is? Or how to write one that will get people to take action or buy your product? As all of these efforts have a huge impact on the SEO Adelaide and overall campaign results.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the different formats and why they work. We’ll also talk about how to choose between them so that you can create an effective piece of content in any situation!

The ‘What’ Post

The what post is a great way to get your readers invested in the topic of your blog apart from being a part of your seo Adelaide strategy. You can use it as an opportunity to share information that they might not have known or thought about before, and you’ll also give them some actionable advice on how they can use it in their own lives.

The benefits of this format are clear: it’s quick, easy to understand and has the potential to generate lots of engagement from readers who want more than just a standard article about an issue or topic.

The key thing about writing these types of articles is making sure you keep them short enough so as not to overwhelm readers with too much information at once; but long enough so that there’s still something useful within each post (that being said, don’t worry if your first few “what” posts don’t generate any engagement).

The ‘Why’ Post

The ‘Why’ Post is a great way to answer the question, “What’s in it for me?” You can use this format to explain why you’re doing what you’re doing or how your content will benefit your readers. It is also one of the most utilised formats by the seo Adelaide services to make the most out of the SEO strategy.

For example, if you’re writing on how to create a blog that generates revenue from freelance writing gigs and coaching clients, then your ‘why’ post might look something like this:

So many people have asked me over the years why I started my own professional development business instead of just working as an employee (which would have been easier), but now that we’ve made it through these tough economic times and gotten back into our groove as an independent contractor—and even better yet: making money while doing so—I want to share some tips with those looking for guidance on how they can do too.

The Feature Story

The feature story is a great format for telling the story of a particular person, place or thing. It can be written in the first or third person and can be written in the past or present tense.

The best way to decide which type of article you want to write is by asking yourself: “What do I want my readers to get out of this?” If it’s more general than specific, then go with a brief introduction followed by details on how they can learn more about the subject at hand. If it’s very specific, then consider writing an article that focuses on just one aspect of your chosen topic (e.g., “How To Make Your Own Home-Made Vinegar”).

The Interview Post

You’re going to love this format! It allows you to give a voice to your readers, and it provides the opportunity for them to learn more about a topic than they might be able to on their own.

Interviews can also help you and your readers get an inside look at someone else’s perspective, which is always super interesting. It is also effective for seo Adelaide to traget a specific type of audience.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many different formats to choose from. The most important thing is to know what kind of content works best for your audience and then focus on creating it in a way that will get them interested in reading more.

If you’re still not sure which one is right for your next blog post, try experimenting with all three types and see which one works best (or at least better than the others).