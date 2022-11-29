What are the Best Used Family Cars in 2023: A Guide to Buy Them!

If you’re in the market for used cars Armidale, you may be wondering what the best options are. When you’re in the market for used cars Armidale, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. You want to make sure that the vehicle is safe and reliable, of course. But you also need to consider whether it will be able to meet your family’s needs over the long term. Thankfully, we’ve put this list together to help you find out. We’ve selected 2023 models that are both affordable and reliable. So when it comes time to buy your next vehicle, remember these ones!

2020 AUDI RS Q3 SPORTBACK

The 2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback is a great choice for anyone who needs a family used cars Armidale that can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds and has all the safety features you could ever want. This is a great option for anyone who wants a used family car that’s more fun and sporty than your typical family vehicle.

It has four doors, so you can fit everyone in the back seat if needed. The 2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback also comes with standard features like dual-zone automatic climate control and Bluetooth connectivity.

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is a comfortable and luxurious car. It has a lot of space, but it’s also easy to drive—and you can’t beat the safety ratings. The only downside is that it doesn’t have many bells and whistles compared to other cars in its class.

However, if you’re looking for something that has more power (as well as better fuel economy), then the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid could be a good used cars Armidale option for you. It gets up to 30 mpg on the highway and comes with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capabilities so you can connect your smartphone easily while driving!

2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER LS

The Mitsubishi Outlander LS is a mid-size SUV that offers a lot of space and great fuel economy. It comes with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which produces 215 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. The automatic transmission has six gears and the all-wheel drive system helps you get through any terrain with ease. The 2019 Outlander LS also has some modern tech on board, including an 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus Bluetooth connectivity for your phone calls or music streaming needs.

2017 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

The Tiguan is a compact SUV that offers you the space and flexibility of a minivan, with the handling and fuel economy of an economy car. Its roomy seats make it easy to fit three car seats across the backseat for your growing children. The Tiguan also has plenty of room in its cargo area for all their gear, so you won’t need to haul everything around in your trunk or on the roof rack.

The best part about owning used cars Armidale such as Volkswagen is that they’re reliable cars—they don’t require much maintenance and they last longer than most other brands’ vehicles. The Tiguan is a great option for those who want an SUV that’s not too big or expensive.

It’s also a good choice for families because it has plenty of room inside and can seat five people comfortably. If you’re looking for something small and fuel efficient, the Volkswagen Tiguan could be the perfect car for you.