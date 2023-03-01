Wet Bags: The Eco-Friendly Way To Store Clothes And Accessories

Wet bags are an eco-friendly way to keep your dirty laundry contained. These soft, durable bags can be used for clothes, swimsuits, or even diapers. If you’re like me and have a hard time finding space for your child’s wet clothes in their room without letting them spread around the floor or pile up on the countertop, then online wet bags in NZ is exactly what you need!

Best Uses for Wet Bags

Wet bags can be used to keep your clothes, towels, and swim diapers dry. If you’re planning a day at the beach or pool, they can also be helpful in keeping snacks and drinks dry.

Wet bags are a great way to keep your belongings clean while traveling or on the go. You can use them as an alternative to plastic baggies when packing lunches for kids’ school lunches or snacks for long car trips. They’re also useful when storing wet bathing suits after swimming at the pool or beach!

How to Use Wet Bags

Wet bags are ideal for storing wet clothes and accessories, but they can also be used for other purposes. Here’s how you can use a wet bag:

Place your dirty clothes in the bag and squeeze out as much water as possible.

Store the wet bag in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to wash it (you might want to hang it up on its own hook).

Reuse your old cloth grocery bags as trash liners or dog poop pick-up tools!

If you have a dog, you can use your cloth grocery bags as doggy poop bag liners. Just tie the handles of two or three bags together to form a long strip and cut them off at the desired length.

Use this makeshift bag as a scoop to pick up your pup’s waste or use it as an actual pooper scooper tool! If you don’t have any plastic grocery bags around, these reusable ones are great for storing wet clothes and accessories.

Tips for Using a Wet Bag

Wet bags are great for storing dirty clothes. They’re also ideal for storing swimsuits, diapers, or any other clothing that has become wet or soiled.

However, if you want to use a wet bag as your primary means of storing your kids’ clothing–especially if they’re in diapers–we recommend getting two: one with a zipper and one without (you can use the zippered one as an extra storage option). This will give you more flexibility when choosing what goes into each bag based on how full it is and whether or not there’s anything particularly stinky in there at the moment!

Use a wet bag to keep your clothes dry.

Wet bags are an eco-friendly way to store your clothes and accessories. They’re reusable, easy to use and compact so they fit in small spaces.

Use a wet bag to keep your clothes dry while you’re traveling or at home. Wet bags can be used on their own or inside another container like a suitcase or backpack; whatever works best for you!

Conclusion

Wet bags are a great way to keep your clothes and accessories dry. They’re also eco-friendly and reusable, which makes them an excellent alternative to disposable plastic bags or other types of storage containers. Whether you’re planning a trip to the beach or just want an easy way to keep your kids’ dirty clothes separate from clean ones at home, consider investing in one (or more!) of these handy little wet bags NZ today!