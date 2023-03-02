5 Ways To Improve Your Heat Pump’s Performance

If you live in a region with a climate that can vary wildly from one day to the next, you’ve probably had some experience with heating and cooling your house. And if you’ve ever had to deal with both at once, then you know how important it is to have a functioning heat pump.

A one of the best quality heat pumps will keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer—but over time, even the best heat pumps can start to lose their effectiveness.

If yours is running less efficiently than usual, here are five simple tips that can help get it working like new again:

Top 5 Ways To Improve Performance of Your Heat Pump’s

Keep Your System Running

Keep the unit running. If you’re not able to keep your heat pump running 24 hours a day, try to run it as much as possible–at least 8 hours per day. This will help prevent moisture from building up inside of your system and damaging it over time.

Keep it clean: Dirty coils can reduce efficiency by up to 50%, so make sure to change filters regularly and vacuum out any debris that may have accumulated around them (such as leaves).

Maintain your system: Make sure that you get regular inspections from an HVAC professional; this way, if there are any problems before they become major ones!

Clean or replace the unit’s dirt filter

Cleaning or replacing the unit’s dirt filter should be done every 3-6 months. If your system is used in a dusty environment, such as a workshop or garage, it’s best to clean or change the filter more often.

In contrast, if you use your heat pump in an area with little dust (like an office building), then you can likely get by with less frequent cleaning or replacement of the dirt filter.

Clean Debris Off the Outdoor Unit

The first step to improving your heat pump’s performance is to clean it. The easiest way to do this is with a broom, but you may also want to use a leaf blower or garden hose if there are large amounts of debris on the unit.

When cleaning the fins (the metal pieces that protrude from the compressor), be sure not to spray water directly into them; doing so can cause rusting and damage your system’s efficiency–and possibly even void its warranty!

Adjust Your Thermostat Accordingly

If you’re like most people who live in warm climates, your Christchurch heat pumps are running on a regular basis. However, a large portion of the energy used by your heat pump goes to heating up the air inside your home–and not necessarily keeping you warm.

In fact, if all this excess energy could be saved by turning down the thermostat when no one’s home or setting it higher at night (when there’s less humidity), then you could save hundreds of dollars per year on utility bills without sacrificing comfort.

The best way to do this is with programmable thermostats that automatically adjust themselves based on your schedule and weather conditions.

Call for Annual Tune-Ups

A comprehensive annual inspection of your heat pump is a great way to ensure that it’s running as efficiently and effectively as possible. The technician will check for leaks, inspect the coil for damage, test the blower motor and more.

If you notice any problems during the inspection, they can be repaired immediately by a professional.

Conclusion

We know that Christchurch heat pumps are a great way to keep your home warm during the winter months. They can save you money on heating bills and even help lower carbon emissions.