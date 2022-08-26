Stunning Facts To Know About Marijuana

Marijuana is a drug that has been used for thousands of years, dating back to at least 2727 BC. It’s been used traditionally as a medicine, textile fibre, and recreational drug.

However, there are still many things about medical cannabinoids nsw that the average person doesn’t know about it; some positive, some negative. In this article, we’ll look at some of the most important facts about marijuana:

Marijuana is often called a gateway drug, leading to addiction and use of more serious narcotics.

While it’s true that a small percentage of people who use marijuana may go on to use other drugs, most experts agree that the majority of drug users have a long history with alcohol or tobacco before trying anything else.

In fact, according to a study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, fewer than one percent of those who try marijuana ever transition to using cocaine or heroin.

A more recent study published by the National Academy of Sciences found that there wasn’t enough evidence to conclusively say whether marijuana use causes other drugs later on.

While it is important not to minimise any potential risks associated with cannabis use, claims that it leads directly to harder substances are based more on speculation than facts.

In fact, research shows us exactly how much of an influence alcohol has over individuals’ choices.

Marijuana is less addictive than alcohol or cigarettes.

As a rule of thumb, marijuana is not physically addictive. However, it can be psychologically addictive if you use too much of it. You’re more likely to develop an unhealthy dependency on the drug if you smoke or vape excessively (more than once per week).

But marijuana isn’t as addictive as other substances like alcohol or cigarettes. These drugs are both physically addictive because their users build up a tolerance and need larger doses over time to get high. Alcohol and tobacco use can also lead to physical health problems such as liver disease due to long-term exposure.

Marijuana can be used to treat a variety of symptoms including nausea, pain, and insomnia.

Marijuana is a powerful medicine that can be used to treat a variety of symptoms including nausea, pain, and insomnia. Marijuana has even been shown in many studies to be effective in treating anxiety and depression.

Marijuana also has some benefits for your physical health. A recent study found that regular use of marijuana can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism. In addition to being good for your physical health, marijuana is believed to have several mental health benefits as well.

A study published by Psychological Medicine found that using cannabis may decrease the risk of developing schizophrenia later in life by 40 percent!

Conclusion

Whether you’re for or against marijuana Sydney legalisation, there are many facts to consider. The truth is that this drug has benefits and risks, just like any other medication.

If you’re interested in trying it out for yourself, talk with your doctor or a specialist about how and when to use it safely.