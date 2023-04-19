Signs You Need Professional SEO Services

Are you starting to see some of the benefits of SEO, but want to make sure your site is optimized for everything from mobile devices to local searches? Then it’s time to consider hiring a professional. Here are 5 signs that indicate it’s time to add SEO Company Christchurch on your team.

Not Getting Results

If you’re not seeing results in a few weeks, then it’s time to move on. SEO is a long-term strategy and as such, it should take some time before your rankings start to improve. However, if they aren’t improving at all or if they’re getting worse (either through no fault of your own), then there may be something wrong with the company you’ve hired.

If this is the case for you and your business isn’t where it should be after two months or so of working with an SEO firm, then consider switching companies or taking matters into your own hands by hiring an expert who can manage the process for you personally–this way there will be no middlemen involved!

No Traffic

If you have no traffic, your business is dead. Traffic is the most important metric for your business and it can mean the difference between success or failure.

With Google’s algorithm updates, it’s more important than ever to have SEO Company Auckland working on your behalf to ensure that you are getting found online by people who are looking for what you offer.

Poor Rankings

Poor rankings can be caused by many things. Poor content, site structure, and speed are all common issues that can lead to poor rankings.

Poor content: If your website has bad or outdated information on it, Google will not rank it well. This means the site needs to be updated with new information frequently–at least once per month–to ensure that it stays relevant in search results and doesn’t get buried under newer versions of itself (or competitors’ sites).

If you don’t have a good internal linking system set up on your site then Google may not know how to organize all of the content within each page into relevant categories for users looking for specific types of info on those pages; this makes it difficult for them find what they’re looking for quickly since there isn’t any sorta “home base” where everything starts from so instead they have no choice but browse aimlessly through all possible options until something catches their eye enough times over before finally deciding which direction would provide them with better results than others available at present time.

Low Conversion Rate

If your conversion rate is low, it’s a sign that you’re missing out on potential sales. This can be caused by a number of factors, including poor page layout and content that’s not optimized for conversions.

Poorly written content and lack of calls to action are two common causes of low conversion rates. If the copy on your site doesn’t catch the attention of visitors or give them what they want quickly enough (or at all), then they’ll leave before making any purchases or signing up for anything.

Another possible cause is inadequate site structure: If there aren’t clear pathways through which visitors can navigate from one page to another without getting lost in an endless sea of links, they may become frustrated and give up looking around altogether!

Conclusion

If you’re looking to grow your business, it’s important to consider all of your options. Professional SEO Company Christchurch can help you reach new customers and increase sales by improving your website’s ranking in search engines. If you’re interested in learning more about our services or have any questions, please contact an expert now.