Ready, Set, Go! 6 Warm Up Exercises Before Pilates Classes

When you get to class, your instructor will likely have a warm-up routine that's designed to prepare your body for the upcoming workout. If you're not sure what those exercises are or how to do them properly, it can be difficult to know where to start! We talked with some of our favourite instructors for some tips on getting your body ready for practice. Check out these six Pilates warm-ups and then head into class feeling confident and ready.

The Shoulder Roll

The shoulder roll is an excellent warm-up exercise for your upper body. It stretches the shoulders and neck, which can get tight from sitting at a desk all day. The shoulder roll also increases blood flow to the muscles, making them more pliable and easier to stretch during Pilates exercises.

The Cat Stretch

The Cat Stretch is a great way to warm up your body and prepare for a Pilates class. It stretches your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and calves in one fluid motion.

To do the Cat Stretch:

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees directly under hips. Make sure that you have enough room in front of you so that when you bring one leg forward, it does not touch anything (including furniture).

Slowly lift your left leg as high as possible without lifting off the ground or leaning back too far; hold for 2-3 seconds then lower back down slowly until it’s almost touching the floor again before repeating with right leg.

The Chest Stretch

The chest stretch is a great warm-up exercise that can be done almost anywhere, and it’s also helpful for stretching out the muscles in your back.

Stand tall with feet hip width apart or wider, depending on what feels most comfortable to you.

Bend both knees slightly so that they’re directly over the ankles (not toes). Your weight should be on the balls of both feet and not leaning forward or backward at all–you’re just standing straight up with good posture here!

Bring both hands behind your head so that they meet at the nape of your neck instead of reaching up toward the ceiling. You may have to bend slightly forward in order to reach this position comfortably; only go as far as feels good for YOU! You should feel a gentle stretch across your chest area now–this means things are working properly 🙂

To stretch the outer hip, sit with one leg straight and the other bent so that your foot is flat on the floor. Cross your arms in front of your chest, then lean forward over your straight leg until you feel a stretch down the outside of your thigh.

Skater Stretches

Skater stretches are a great way to warm up the hip flexors and quadriceps. Keep your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and push your hips forward while keeping your back straight. Hold this stretch for 30 seconds then switch sides.

Beginners can start with the lunge and reach stretch. Stand with your feet together and lunge forward on one leg, keeping your back straight. Reach forward until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Hold this for 30 seconds then switch legs.

The Lateral Reach

This is a great exercise for opening up the chest and shoulders, as well as strengthening your core. The movement also helps to improve balance and coordination, so this is a good one to start with if you're new to Pilates! To do it:

Stand with feet together, knees slightly bent and arms held out in front of you at shoulder height (like Superman).

Lift one foot off the ground so that only one foot remains on the floor at all times during this exercise (you might want some padding under your standing foot).

Keeping your back straight, reach across towards that lifted leg–but don’t lift it off its spot! Make sure that both sides get equal time in air before switching sides again (so if we’re doing right-side reaches first then left side reaches next).

Conclusion

I hope you've enjoyed these six warm up exercises for pilates. They can be used before class, and are especially helpful if you're feeling stiff or tight. Be sure to check out our other blog posts on pilates exercises!