Maintaining Your Pool This Winter: What You Need To Know

Just because the weather is cooling down doesn’t mean you can let your pool maintenance habits slide. In fact, winter is one of the most important times to keep up with your pool care routine. By professional Pool Maintenance Adelaide service for your pool during the winter, you’ll ensure that it’s clean and ready to use as soon as the warmer weather rolls around.

It is a big mistake to ignore your pool during the autumn and winter seasons. However, you can use these tips to maintain your pool this winter.

Keep Your Pool Covered When Not In Use.

While swimming pools do not require as much attention during the summer, a small amount of regular swimming pool maintenance Adelaide care will ensure that everything looks good and functions properly.

One of the best ways to keep your pool clean during the winter is to simply keep it covered when you’re not using it.

A good pool cover will protect your pool from leaves, debris, and even animals looking for a place to take a dip. Covering your pool will also help keep evaporation to a minimum, which means you won’t have to add as much water come springtime.

Algae Should Be Removed.

When you notice an algal bloom, use your pool sanitiser to control and kill it. To keep the swimming pool water clean and healthy, make sure they’re all gone.

Filter Cleaning Should Be Done On A Regular Basis.

On a regular basis, clean the filter and remove any oil or grease deposits. Repeat this cleaning process throughout the winter months because any oils or grease left in the pool filters will harden and become more difficult to clean later.

Keep Up With Regular Cleaning And Maintenance Chores.

Just because you’re not using your pool as often during the winter doesn’t mean you can let your regular cleaning and maintenance chores slide. Be sure to brush the walls and floor of your pool on a weekly basis, and vacuum at least once a week as well. You should also be checking and adjusting pH levels monthly and shock treating your pool every six weeks or so. By keeping up with these regular tasks, you’ll make spring cleaning that much easier.

Empty Your Skimmer Basket Regularly.

During the fall and winter months, your skimmer basket will probably fill up more quickly than usual, thanks to all the leaves falling into the pool.

Be sure to check and empty your skimmer basket regularly to prevent it from overflowing and making a mess. It’s also a good idea to give your skimmer basket a good cleaning every month or so just to be safe.

Schedule Annual Maintenance Checks With a Professional

Easy pool maintenance is to schedule annual maintenance checks with a professional. While you can take care of most of the basic maintenance tasks yourself, there are some things that should be left to professionals.

This includes checking and cleaning your filters, checking your pumps and hoses for leaks, and making sure all of your safety equipment is in good working order. Scheduling an annual maintenance check will help ensure that your pool is running smoothly and safely all season long.

Conclusion:

By following these tips, you can help keep your pool clean and well-maintained all winter long. Just remember to cover your pool when not in use, keep up with regular cleaning chores, and empty your skimmer basket frequently, and you’ll be ready for swim season in no time!