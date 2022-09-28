How To Clean Up Contaminated House: Step By Step Guidance

When your house has been contaminated, it can be hard to know where to start cleaning. And you might be tempted to skip steps or clean certain parts of the house before others. But if you follow this detailed guide, you’ll be able to know How to Clean Up Contaminated House without making matters worse.

Step 1: Clean Up the Outside

The first step of the cleanup process is to remove any contaminated items from the outside of the house.

Remove any plants or trees that have been contaminated.

Clean up the lawn or ground around your home, making sure to dispose of anything that has come into contact with radioactive material.

Step 2: Clean Your Body

After you’ve removed yourself from the contaminated house, you should clean your entire body. Wash your hands and face with warm water and soap to remove any remaining contaminants.

Then, use a disinfectant cleaner on all other parts of your body (including feet) to get rid of any remaining bacteria. Finally, you should use a disinfectant shampoo or conditioner in order to remove any residue on your scalp that could potentially lead to an infection later on down the line.

If possible, change into new clothes before leaving for fear that some of this bacteria has found its way onto them as well as onto other surfaces in the house such as furniture or bedding!

Step 3: Clean Your Hair

Wash your hair thoroughly.

Use a shampoo with a PH balance that is close to your natural PH balance, such as the one you used before the contamination occurred.

If you have hard water, use a clarifying shampoo once or twice a week to remove buildup from the contaminants in your water supply. A deep conditioning treatment once or twice weekly will help restore damaged hair and prevent future breakage from exposure to toxic chemicals.

Apply leave-in conditioner throughout the day for added moisture and protection against damage caused by contaminated air and water supplies.

Step 4: Evaluate Your Cleaning Tools

Use only clean tools. You should only use tools specifically designed for cleaning up contamination and not your own tools.

Don’t use your own clothes or shoes. If you do, they will become contaminated as well and you will have to dispose of them later on.

Don’t use your own hands: Hands are one of the most important parts of the body when it comes to spreading germs around so it is best if you wear gloves while working with hazardous materials like lead dust or asbestos fibers (source).

Step 5: Continue to Clean the House

Now that the walls and floors are clean, you need to start cleaning up the rest of your home. The first step is to remove all items from the room.

You should also wash down all surfaces with a disinfectant cleaner and a spray bottle filled with water (or use an all-purpose cleaner). Make sure that you get in between crevices and cracks as well as inside cabinets, drawers and closets so nothing gets missed. Don’t forget about mirrors, window panes or any other surface!

Next comes thoroughly cleaning toilets, sinks and other bathroom fixtures by scrubbing them down with hot water mixed with baking soda or vinegar until they come clean – this will help eliminate odors while getting rid of germs at once!

Step 6: Items That Need to Be Thrown Away

Persons who have experienced a flood or other contamination event and are cleaning up their home should consider tossing the following items in the trash:

Anything that is visibly contaminated with sewage or other contaminants. This includes clothes, bedding, carpeting, towels, etc. These items should be placed in a sealed plastic bag.

Personal care products that may have come into contact with contaminated water (e.g., toothbrushes).

Conclusion

At the end of the day, if you follow these steps and take your time to do it right, you should be able to know How to Clean Up Contaminated House. But still, it is advisable to leave it to experts.