How to Choose the Right Dog Breed for Your Lifestyle

Much like how people have different personalities, dog breeds also have their own characteristics that make them unique – from their energy levels to their social batteries. For long-time pet parents, chances are you’ve already discovered the unique personality traits that your dogs have.

For prospective owners, choosing the dog breed you’d want to get is just part of the exciting process of finding the right fit. It doesn’t start and end in zeroing in on a dog breed you like the looks of. It also entails finding a dog breed that fits your experience level in pet ownership, your time availability for training, your lifestyle, as well as the space you live in. In this article, we’ll talk about the different factors that you need to consider when it comes to choosing the right breed for your lifestyle.

Living Space Size

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes, which means that they have varying space requirements for their energy levels. The rule of thumb is that the larger your living quarters are, the larger the dog breed you can get. This way you won’t have to worry about accidental bumps and crashes if big dogs live in confined spaces. If you have a medium-sized or big yard where your dog can run around, you can get energetic dog breeds. If you live in apartments or condominiums, it’s best that you go for smaller dog breeds or dogs who don’t require too much exercise aside from the occasional run or walk.

For example, some families in Brisbane live in pet-friendly apartments. The lack of a yard where they can let their dogs run around for hours on end means that families will need a dog that can tolerate confined spaces. Luckily, there are numerous dogs for sale in Brisbane that are adaptable to house sizes, including the Moodle, the Dachshund, and the Chihuahua.

Presence of Children in the Household

Do you live in a home with young kids or toddlers? If so, you will need to find dogs who are highly tolerant of children. You’d want a dog breed that can easily get along with your kids and that can actually work as a growing-up companion. Fortunately, there are numerous “nanny breeds” that are well-known to mix well with children. These include Golden Retrievers, Beagles, Staffies, and Labrador Retrievers. Just make sure that you always keep an eye on each interaction between your kids and your pet. This will help you avoid accidents and unfortunate incidents from happening.

Activity Levels and Habits

Do you enjoy long hikes and spending a lot of time outdoors, or would you rather stay at home to lounge around while reading a book? Your activity levels and habits are one of the top factors that you need to consider when choosing the best dog breed for your lifestyle. If you’re a big fitness buff and you’re looking for a companion on your runs, it’s best that you go for athletic and active breeds who have high levels of energy that they can expend to keep up with you. Some examples of dog breeds that enjoy high-energy activities include Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, and Bernese Mountain Dogs.

If you’re a more laid-back type of person, you can go for cuddle bug breeds that won’t require too much exercise to be healthy and would be more than happy to stay with you while lounging around. These include the Boston Terrier, Shih Tzu, Bullmastiff, and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Time Availability

The majority of pet parents around the globe typically leave their dogs at home when they need to go into the office or they need to go on extended trips. While these instances should be kept at a minimum so that your dogs are always supervised, there are still situations when these can’t be avoided.

If you’re anticipating that your dogs will need to stay at home while you’re studying or when you’re out, it’s best that you consider dog breeds that are independent and can tolerate being left alone for a few hours each day. These breeds include the Shar Pei, the Greyhound, and the Chow Chow. However, there are also dog breeds that you should probably put at the end of your list because they don’t tolerate being left alone too well, including the Pomeranian, Maltese, Chihuahua, and the Toy Poodle.

Household or Neighborhood Noise Tolerance

Do you live in a living space where your home is in close proximity to your neighbors? In some instances, pet parents need to consider the noise tolerance of both their families and their neighborhood. Dog breeds exhibit a wide range of noise levels. This means that the more vocal a dog breed is, the higher the chance that they’ll inadvertently cause disturbances in your home.

For example, potential pet parents who live in apartments will need to get a dog breed that doesn’t vocalize too much to avoid disturbing neighbors. The same goes for families with infants or toddlers whose sleep may be disturbed by an overzealous dog. For families, however, who want a guard dog for their home, there are a lot of dog breeds that are talkative or vocal enough to alert you when it’s needed.

Pet Allergies or Sensitivities

Pet allergies come in different forms and severity, with some people opting to get hypoallergenic pets to avoid any negative reactions from being around their family dog. If you have pet allergies or someone in your family has sensitivities to pet fur or dander, consider finding a breed that has a hypoallergenic coat. Some dog breeds that have hypoallergenic coats include the Bichon Frise, Poodle, Havanese, Basenji, and the Lhasa Apso. There are also a variety of designer breeds that are specifically bred to be hypoallergenic, including the Caboodle, Labradoodle, Moodle, and the Goldendoodle.

While hypoallergenic pets don’t necessarily mean that they don’t shed 100% of the time, they have fewer instances of fur shedding. Keeping your space clean and well sanitized is still key to keeping pet allergy symptoms at bay.

Financial Capabilities

Aside from the time and effort that you will need to spend on your beloved pet, you also need a considerable amount of money for their food, training, veterinary visits, and other supplies. This is why your financial capability is also an important factor when it comes to choosing the right dog breed, especially since some dog breeds require larger amounts of food servings and some have specific health predispositions that every pet parent should be ready for.

Remember that dogs aren’t short-term commitments. You don’t get to give them up when the going gets rough when they get old or they develop difficult health conditions. So before you decide on a dog breed, it’s a good practice to consider the overall costs that owning a pet will entail, just to save your family and the dog from potential heartbreak.