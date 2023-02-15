How Do Instant Cooling Towels Work?

An instant cooling towel is a simple way to keep yourself cool in the heat. They’re made of microfibers that have been treated with an evaporation-activated cooling solution. You just open up a packet and snap it, and then you can use it as a wrap or headband, or even soak it in water and put it on your neck like an ice pack.

As you might expect from these straightforward instructions, there’s nothing too complicated about making them either: the company just adds salt and water to microfiber fabric before sending them off for dyeing and finishing. But how do these things actually work? What exactly does this “evaporation-activated” solution do? And what’s the best way to use them? We’ll break down all those questions below so that you can be cooler than ever this summer!

How are they made?

You can get instant cooling towels in a few different forms. The most common is the traditional towel, but there are also other options like scarves and neck wraps.

The materials used to make them can vary depending on what you’re looking for and how much money you’re willing to spend. Some of these materials include:

Polyester/cotton blend – This is the most common type of fabric used in instant cooling towels because it’s cheap, easy to work with, and absorbs water easily

Bamboo – A more eco-friendly option that feels softer than most other fabrics (it has a similar texture as silk). It’s also more absorbent than cotton or polyester so less wringing will be required after each use

How do they work?

The cooling towel works by evaporating water into the air. The evaporation process cools down the air, which then cools your body by a process called convection–the same way that heat is transferred from hot water to cold air when you shower.

The cooling towels are made of special fabrics that allow them to absorb and release moisture quickly so they can keep working throughout their entire lifespan (about 80 uses).

The cooling towels contain a special chemical called silver that helps prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. This means that they are more hygienic than regular towels, which can be difficult to clean properly. The silver also makes them more efficient at cooling you off because it increases their surface area by up to 10 times.

What is the best way to use them?

First, you’ll want to make sure that the towel is not too cold when you use it. If the towel is too cold, it can cause pain and discomfort on your skin. To avoid this, we recommend using an instant cooling towel within 2 hours of removing it from its packaging (the freezer).

Next, place the towel on your forehead and neck for 20 minutes at a time–but no longer than 20 minutes! This will allow enough time for the cooling effect to kick in without over-cooling or causing any uncomfortable side effects like headaches or nausea from being too cold.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve gained a better understanding of how these wet cooling towel work and how you can use them to your advantage. If you have any questions about our products or would like more information on other ways to stay cool during the hot summer months, please feel free to contact an expert now.