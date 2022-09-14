Could Medicinal Cannabinoids Be The Answer To Treat Crohn’s?

Some medications work but come with unwanted side effects, while others are too expensive to maintain over the long term. But what if there was an alternative that didn’t interfere with your stomach or your bank account?

Enter medicinal cannabinoids Sydney-wide, which research suggests could be the answer to treating Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune illnesses without causing nasty side effects in the process. Read on to find out more about medicinal cannabinoids and their potential use in treating IBD.

A Brief Introduction

Many people living with inflammatory bowel disease are struggling to find a treatment that works. The symptoms associated with IBD vary but generally speaking, it is an incurable condition. It is so common that 1 in 200 people live with this chronic condition.

There have been no cures for Crohn’s disease as of yet, and a pharmaceutical drug that could help many sufferers has just been pulled from the market, leaving them feeling hopeless and helpless. Is there any hope for those who have had their lives forever changed by this chronic disorder? Well, it turns out there may be some cause for optimism after all!

What Symptoms Does It Treat?

The medicinal cannabinoids Sydney can help to combat inflammation in the bowel and provide pain relief for IBD sufferers. For example, one study found that when THC was combined with CBD, subjects reported significantly reduced abdominal pain.

This is significant because most medications for IBD are designed to relieve symptoms without preventing flare-ups – which leads patients back into an ongoing cycle of suffering. They also found that CBD led patients who used cannabis therapeutically throughout their treatment to reduce or cease reliance on other medication by 40%.

How Does Medical Marijuana Treat Crohn’s?

People have become more open-minded about the potential benefits of medicinal cannabis. CBD is an active compound found in Cannabis, a plant that can help with a range of ailments. As research into its effectiveness increases, it may lead to better treatments for many types of chronic illnesses, including IBD.

This said, there are some concerns and considerations you should bear in mind before deciding whether this would work for you or not. Firstly, it’s important to keep in mind that cannabis does come with side effects and is best avoided by anyone who has previously had drug or alcohol abuse problems.

What to Consider?

If you are looking for a way to manage symptoms of IBD without expensive pharmaceuticals, there may be an alternative. Medicinal marijuanas Sydney treatments use cannabinoids found in cannabis plants as an active medical ingredient.

Whether it is inhaled, ingested or applied topically, it interacts with cannabinoid receptors in your body to modulate things like immune response and pain sensitivity. CBD (cannabidiol) is one such compound that has been found to have both anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic properties.