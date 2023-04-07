5 Reasons Why Parquetry Flooring Is the Ultimate Choice to Style Your Home

When it comes to styling your home, selecting the right flooring material is always a crucial aspect that affects its overall appeal. With numerous available flooring options being showcased in the market today, it can be challenging to choose the flooring material that can suit your home’s architecture and design. This blog post will focus on parquetry flooring Adelaide and give you five reasons why you should consider this flooring material as your ultimate choice to style your home.

Beautiful Styles and Patterns.

Parquetry flooring Adelaide is known for its captivating designs and patterns that can perfectly match any home design. Many variations include herringbone, chevron, basket weave, and other stunning patterns that can complement your home’s style, whether modern or classic. You can discover various shapes and sizes that can result in a unique look and feel in each room you install it.

High Quality and Durable.

Parquetry flooring is made of high-quality materials that can withstand heavy foot traffic and wear and tear, such as hardwoods like oak or walnut. These materials are highly durable and can last for decades, even with minimal maintenance. They are highly resistant to stains, scratches, and scuff marks, making them an ideal choice for households with children or pets.

Versatility in Finishes.

Parquetry flooring is highly versatile and can come in different finishes, including oil or lacquer finishes. If you want your flooring to look natural, go for oil finishes as they penetrate deep into the wood, enhancing its texture and color. On the other hand, if you want a glossy and polished look, a lacquer finished parquetry floor is the right choice.

Easy to Clean and Maintain.

Parquetry flooring is easy to clean and maintain. You only need to sweep, dust or vacuum your floor regularly, making sure you do not use any abrasive material that can scratch the surface. It’s best to use specialized floor cleaning solutions and a damp mop to give your parquetry flooring a deep cleansing. If your floors have deep scratches or stains, professional sanding and refinishing can be the solution.

Adds Value to Your Property.

Parquetry flooring Adelaide is not only beautiful but can add value to your property. When it comes to home upgrades, upgrading your flooring to parquetry can significantly increase your home’s value. It quickly impresses prospective buyers when they tour your home. By adding various shades, depth, and visual interest, parquet can make single-colored schemes appear exciting and inviting. A few flooring choices can make a space appear impersonal and clinical.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, parquetry flooring Adelaide is an attractive and enduring flooring option that will add value and style to your home. It is versatile, durable, easy to maintain, and comes in various beautiful designs and finishes that can match your home’s style. So, if you’re considering upgrading your home’s flooring, parquetry flooring is undoubtedly the ultimate choice you should consider.