5 Fabulous Laminate Flooring Designs For Your Home

Laminate flooring Melbourne is one of the most popular choices for homeowners. Not only does it look great, but it’s also very durable and easy to maintain.

In fact, you can even customize laminate flooring to create a unique design that fits perfectly in your home or apartment.

Here are five examples of how laminate flooring can be used to create some truly spectacular designs for your home:

Natural Wood Laminate Flooring Design

Natural wood Laminate flooring Melbourne design is a great choice for your home. This type of flooring will give you the look and feel of real wood without the worry of regular maintenance, such as staining or sealing.

Wooden laminate flooring is available in any colour that you can think of, allowing you to match it with other aspects of your decor. You can even choose different styles with timber floor suppliers Melbourne to create an interesting pattern on your floors!

Walnut Brown Wood Laminate Flooring Design

Laminate flooring is a great choice for any room in your home. It’s durable, easy to maintain and relatively affordable compared to its hardwood counterpart.

If you’re looking for something that looks like wood but doesn’t have all of the maintenance requirements then laminate flooring is right up your alley!

Maple Wood Laminate Flooring Design

Maple wood laminate is a popular choice for high-traffic areas. Maple wood laminate flooring is durable and easy to maintain, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. The colour variation in maple makes it an excellent choice for any room in your home.

It’s also worth noting that maple comes in many different styles, so you can choose from timber floor suppliers Melbourne that best suits your taste and decorating needs:

Rustic – This style features planks that are wider than standard planks but narrower than wide plank styles like oak or walnut laminates. This provides a rustic look with deep tones throughout each plank without sacrificing its durability or ease of cleaning capabilities.

Patterned Laminate Flooring In Natural Wood

Is it possible to get the look of hardwood floors without the maintenance? Laminate flooring is a great way to do just that. It’s easy to clean and maintain, so it works well in high traffic areas.

Because laminate flooring has a solid surface, it’s also great for people with allergies or those who have pets in their home (who tend not to shed as much).

Laminate flooring comes in many different styles–from traditional patterns like oak and cherry wood grain patterns; as well as exotic woods like bamboo or teak!

You can even find engineered wood products that mimic stone tiles at an affordable price point if you’re looking for something more unique than traditional laminate options like maple or walnut.

Antique Oakwood Laminate Flooring Design

Oakwood laminate flooring is an attractive and durable option for your home. Oakwood has a unique, antique look that will add warmth to any room.

This type of laminate flooring can be installed in kitchens, bathrooms and other high-traffic areas where moisture may be present. It comes in several colours including oak, walnut, mahogany and maple.

Conclusion

Thanks for reading our article Laminate flooring Melbourne. We hope you enjoyed it and found some inspiration for your own home!