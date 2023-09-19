5 Best Practices for Your Dentures After a Denture Repair

Hey there, smile enthusiasts! We know how much you treasure your pearly whites, and if you’ve recently undergone a denture repair, you’re probably eager to maintain that radiant smile.

Proper care and maintenance can go a long way in ensuring the longevity of your dentures and keeping your grin intact.

In this blog post, we’ll share five best practices to help you make the most of your denture repairs West Auckland and keep your smile shining bright.

1. Handle with Care

Just like fine china, your dentures need to be handled with care. After a denture repair, it’s essential to be gentle when removing, cleaning, and reinserting them. Use both hands to avoid bending or damaging the appliance. Find a soft towel or fill the sink with water when handling your dentures to prevent accidental drops.

Pro Tip: Always stand over a folded towel or a basin of water when handling your dentures. This simple precaution can save you from costly trips for yet another denture repair!

2. Cleanliness Is Key

A clean denture is a happy denture! Maintaining proper oral hygiene is crucial for the health of your gums and the longevity of your dentures. After a denture repair, make it a habit to clean your dentures daily using a denture brush or a soft-bristle toothbrush. Avoid using regular toothpaste, as it can be abrasive and damage the denture’s surface. Instead, opt for a denture cleaner or mild soap.

Pro Tip: Soak your dentures overnight in a denture cleaning solution to remove stubborn stains and bacteria. Remember to rinse them thoroughly before wearing them again in the morning.

3. Regular Check-Ups

After a denture repair, it’s vital to schedule regular check-ups with your dentist. They can assess the fit and condition of your dentures, making necessary adjustments to ensure they remain comfortable and functional. Regular dental visits also allow your dentist to catch any issues early on, potentially saving you from more extensive denture repairs West Auckland down the road.

Pro Tip: Don’t wait for problems to arise. Visit your dentist at least once a year for a denture check-up, even if everything seems fine.

4. Avoid DIY Fixes

In the age of the internet, it’s tempting to try DIY fixes for everything, including your dentures. However, attempting to repair your dentures at home can lead to disaster. Home repairs often result in further damage, so making professional denture repairs from www.titirangivillagedental.co.nz/services/dentures-west-auckland/ is the right choice.

Pro Tip: If you notice any issues with your dentures, such as cracks, chips, or loose parts, resist the urge to fix them yourself. Contact your dentist or a dental professional specialising in denture repairs for expert assistance.

5. Practice Good Oral Hygiene

While your dentures play a significant role in your oral health, it’s essential not to neglect the rest of your mouth. Even after a denture repair, continue to brush your gums, tongue, and the roof of your mouth daily to remove plaque and bacteria. This helps prevent gum irritation and maintains overall oral health.

Pro Tip: If you use adhesive products for your dentures, follow the instructions carefully and use them sparingly. Excessive use can lead to difficulties in removing your dentures and may necessitate another denture repair.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, taking care of your dentures after denture repair doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By following these five best practices—handling with care, maintaining cleanliness, scheduling regular check-ups, avoiding DIY fixes, and practising good oral hygiene—you can keep your dentures in excellent condition and enjoy your beautiful smile for years to come.

Remember, a healthy smile is a happy smile! If you have any concerns about your dentures or need denture repairs West Auckland, don’t hesitate to reach out to your dentist for professional guidance. Your smile is worth it!